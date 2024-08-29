Book Review: Jeff Pearlman's Very Entertaining 'Showtime'

The “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s always seemed so happy. This was particularly bothersome to me as a Boston Celtics fan growing up in the Los Angeles area. It seemed the Lakers of that era were more than good. They were harmonious. How else to run fast breaks that had such orchestral qualities?

That’s one of many reasons why Jeff Pearlman’s 2014 book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, proved such a fun and essential read. It turns out the Lakers were human. It’s not just that Norm Nixon was “one of the NBA’s great partiers,” it’s that he had an ego of the kind such that he thought himself on the talent level of Magic Johnson, and that he deserved the ball every bit as much as Johnson.

This rates mention because until Pearlman’s book, and until the expected over-dramatization of Pearlman’s book in the HBO series of the same name, I thought Nixon and Johnson adored one another, that the seeming happiness on the court was a reflection of life off of the court, that when Nixon was traded to the then-San Diego Clippers, that Johnson was sad to lose a great friend.

Perception is powerful, and arguably it’s even more powerful when on the surface the stars are thriving. But it turns out Nixon was jealous, asking in one particularly combustible interview, “What is [Johnson], player or management? We don’t know.” Nixon added in the same interview that Johnson was owner Jerry Buss’s “favorite child,” and “they were giving him all this money and saying ‘Here’s the ball, go entertain everybody.’” It turns out the aforementioned interview negatively affected Laker chemistry, including the team’s playoff chances in Johnson’s second season when the Lakers were eliminated in the Western Conference by the Houston Rockets. Who knew?

The answer to this question helps explain why Pearlman’s book is so interesting. This will be true even for those who aren’t sports fans. That is so because Pearlman’s books are so reader-friendly. While there’s the occasional basketball minutae about so-and-so’s ability to “post up,” someone else’s ability to execute the pick ‘n roll, and Adrian Dantley’s remarkable suite of under-the-basket tools, Pearlman keeps the reader interested with endless anecdotes about the people on and behind the teams.

Washington Redskin fans who miss former owner Jack Kent Cooke, and who completely despised former Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, will read that “Jack Kent Cooke was a real sicko” (longtime Lakers exec Claire Rothman), and that according to Hot Rod Hundley, Cooke was “the number one asshole that ever lived.” All this time it was Snyder who was so despicable!

Except that there’s more. As readers learn what a bad guy Cooke was, and could be, Pearlman also alerts readers to how Cooke emerged from “suffocating poverty” in Canada, that he had a great business sense, plus he didn’t just sell the Lakers to Buss (it was of a process to escape a difficult divorce), he did so while trying to help him “as much as possible” during the transition.

Notable about the sale is a lot of was consummated in real estate that Buss and business partner Frank Mariani had amassed over the decades. This was important simply because it was the 1970s, and if Cooke had taken all cash, Pearlman reports he would have faced $9 million in taxes.

Of many interesting things about Buss, he similarly grew up in difficult circumstances. Figure that in Buss’s day, families went west (and to California specifically) in search of abundant opportunity. Though a young Buss lived in California early on, his family took the downwardly mobile path of exiting the Golden State for Kemmerer, WY.

In Buss’s case, some are just born with it. He not only was academically very smart (PhD in chemistry at USC), but he had an eye. He plainly sensed mid-20th century that California’s best days were ahead of it. Pearlman writes that Buss and Mariani “put aside $83.33 a month until (along with the help of a handful of friends) there was enough to secure a bank loan to buy a fourteen-unit building” in west Los Angeles. Which on its own requires a pause.

Economists of the PhD variety loathe savings because their models tell them consumption powers economic growth. No, they get it backwards. Savings improve the individual by definition (absent parsimony Buss never could have gotten started), which means it improves the economy. Not only did Buss diligently save some of his own income on the path to real estate mogul status, he obviously relied on banks full of the savings of others to help finance his intrepid path.

What’s important is that per Pearlman, “Before long, one property became two; two properties became four; four properties became, by 1962, hundreds.” Buss saw a prosperous future in California, Arizona and Nevada that wasn’t apparent to the average person, and as evidenced by Buss and Mariani’s purchase of “repossessed buildings from banks and turning them around.” Banks weren’t selling to Buss and Mariani because the future was clear, but precisely because it wasn’t.

People like Buss, or better yet risk-takers like Buss, are essential drivers of progress. They’re willing to risk it all in pursuit of a future that’s far from certain, and that most don’t see. We need more people like that to act on their contrarian instincts, but in order to act on those instincts the opposite in thought require capital. This is worth remembering when the ordinary in thought tell us it’s a good thing to overtax the rich. What a wrongheaded way of looking at the world. Precisely because the rich are rich, they uniquely possess the unspent wealth that they can match with individuals like Buss (it goes without saying that he started poor) eager to discover the future.

It’s a long way of saying that our tax code that massively overtaxes the rich is a monument to the unseen, as in a lack of progress that can’t be detected simply because the advances were never attempted in the first place due to a lack of capital. Such a view of the world similarly puts a bull’s eye not on the rich, but those who aspire to that status but can only do so insofar as they’re able to attain capital necessarily to bring life to their vision.

The exciting thing is that Buss was most certainly matched with capital. Pearlman quotes his daughter Jeanie as saying that “’Life gives him adrenaline.’” Which says it all. Buss possessed an unquenchable desire to do things, to progress, and it seems this natural optimism carried over not just to his compilation of properties in the west, but also his belief that the Lakers could be even more than they were when he bought the successful franchise from Cooke. Buss’s instinct was correct.

What’s interesting to contemplate about Buss’s instinct is which came first, his genius or that of Jerry West, or Pat Reilly? The question rates asking with the eventually cross-town Clippers in mind. Elgin Baylor had bad draft after bad draft while GM of the Clippers, but the late Jerry West is properly thought of as one of the great judges of talent of all time.

Notable here is that while the Lakers ultimately drafted Magic Johnson #1 in 1979, West wanted to take Sidney Moncrief. Some will say the latter is a dent in West’s reputation, but it brings to mind counterfactuals from the NFL: what if Joe Montana had been drafted by the New Orleans Saints and Tom Brady drafted by the Dan Snyder-owned Washington Redskins? Does either become what they both became in being drafted by world class organizations with top-level management? It’s worth asking vis-à-vis Moncrief being taken by the Lakers, and Johnson by Milwaukee. Excellent as Moncrief was, it’s hard not to wonder how much better his career would have been.

The problem is that there are no counterfactuals. Things just happen. Johnson was drafted by the Lakers and a great owner in Buss. Johnson was Buss’s “favorite child” (Nixon) because he was Magic Johnson it seems. There was something about him. He was such a leader. Pearlman writes how ahead of one road trip Johnson walked into first class (they flew commercial then) and said “Have no fear, mother—ing Magic Johnson is here.” There was once again something about him. Magic, like Jordan, like Bird, like LeBron James, wanted the proverbial ball. Always.

Johnson was a basketball savant. Stop and think about that, and in thinking about it, readers might look back on their lives: were they ever in jobs they hated, or did they ever take classes they hated? Did effort in both instances suffer on account? These questions are asked given what Pearlman wrote about Johnson at the beginning of each Laker training camp: he “reported to camp in fabulous shape, and then ran harder, longer, faster than any other Laker.” There’s major meaning in this. In my 2018 book The End of Work (its much more appropriate working title was The End of Laziness), I make a case that no one is lazy or dumb, but that slow economies suffocate a lot of genius while cruelly exposing a lot of laziness not because people are born indolent, but because the form of work that most tessellates with their unique skill and intelligence doesn’t exist yet.

Which is a long way of saying that as automation and AI erase ever more jobs formerly done by humans, the number of people with Johnson’s herculean work ethic will explode. What I would give to be alive 100 or 200 years from now. The speculation in 2024 is that a substantial portion of the world’s population will be working happily and more than ever not because they have to, but because they want to. They’ll approach their vocation as Johnson did his.

Still, we’ve digressed. What of West and his eye for talent? The reality is that Johnson was once again selected, Byron Scott was acquired a few years later when Norm Nixon was traded to the Clippers, A.C. Green was a late first round gem found by West after that, and then a post-Showtime West famously took Vlade Divac late in the first round, a successful pick that he was able to parlay into a trade-of-all trades for Kobe Bryant.

Basketball fans will no doubt come up with other West gems. He must have been great. But what’s fun about Pearlman is he understands readers need more than basketball. They need stories, and the stories Pearlman tells of West busts like Earl Jones are just so good! Jones was very much a national college recruit, but somehow who chose University of the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C.! To know Washington, D.C. is to know from this anecdote alone what an odd mind the colorful Jones had.

West drafted Jones in the first round. He was a bust. Big time. Is this a blemish on West’s record? Most certainly not. It’s not simply because all draft picks (particularly late in the first round) are like all eventually successful investments: they’re made with lots of discomfort. About Jones (he once outplayed eventual #1 pick Patrick Ewing), when Larry Brown visited him as a recruit “He was considered the best player in the nation,” while Washington Bullets GM Bob Ferry said about him that “We’re talking about a number one draft pick here.” Prominent names saw something in him, not just West. Yet he chose UDC! Oh well, the non-expert view here is that great judges of talent are naturally going to have monumental busts on their resume simply because the best judges are as a rule going to be taking major risks.

What will remain unknown is how successful West would have been if Donald Sterling had been the man he was working for instead of Jerry Buss. It’s difficult to not conclude that his draft record would be very different, but it’s speculation.

Lastly on West, those who watched the HBO version of Pearlman’s book were very critical of West’s rendering. They felt the producers did him a disservice. It would be interesting to know what Pearlman thinks. And that’s because Pearlman is clear that West was a bit nuts, or even “crazy,” and he quotes all manner of others who said much the same.

The most sympathetic person in the book is Jack McKinney. It’s so sad what happened to him. Pearlman writes that “were it not for a day off and a tennis game and a vacant garage and a wobbly bicycle and awful luck,” the Laker story “would feature Jack McKinney as a star, not merely a smallish name halfway through the credits.” It would seem the HBO version aimed to correct the history a bit in raising McKinney’s forgotten profile.

Still, this too would be an interesting debate or counterfactual. Would McKinney have gone down as one of the greats? Pearlman describes him as “the greatest NBA coach 999 of 1,000 basketball fans have never heard of.” Maybe so. The offense McKinney installed had the Lakers rolling when the bike accident happened, not to mention that McKinney disciple Westhead coached that same Laker team to a World Championship. After which, Pearlman is pretty clear that Westhead’s subsequent desire to put his own coaching stamp on McKinney’s team deprived the Lakers of perhaps a second, plus it led to Westhead losing his job. Pearlman also contends that when Pat Riley led the Lakers to a title in the season when Westhead was replaced, that it was Riley employing McKinney’s offense.

So what would have happened if not for McKinney’s bike accident? As always, we don’t know. Perhaps most interesting is what becomes of Pat Riley? The main thing is that it’s just so sad. McKinney found out he was being replaced by his son Dennis, who got a call from a reporter. In the words of Dennis McKinney, “I still think of it as the moment when I first realized how shitty people can be.” The uplifting but sad aspect of it all is that it appears McKinney wasn’t shitty. Despite coming so close to stardom, and much more important, vindication as a brilliant basketball coach (notably West wasn’t a great coach and confirmed coaching “was awful”), life after 1980 for McKinney was always what might have been. But even then he showed grace over bitterness, with an acknowledgment that “life isn’t always fair.” The McKinney passages are agony.

Disappointing are the passages about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Which in a sense means many readers won’t see them as disappointing at all. Abdul-Jabbar’s own moodiness and his own racist tendencies are well known. What to say? He just didn’t like people. He was so put upon. On the race stuff, he can no doubt point out that many of his surely white critics never walked in his shoes as a black man, but those same critics similarly didn’t have the pleasure of walking in his much-catered-to shoes for much of his life, always earning lots of money (even while at UCLA), always flying first class, living in Bel-Air in a house with views of Los Angeles, etc. For him to then make kids cry by refusing autograph requests, and other offenses to decency like that…

Pearlman’s reporting quite interestingly aims to go as far as to question his intelligence. While Pearlman is clear that Abdul-Jabbar was very bookish as a Laker, and before that, he quotes former UCLA teammate Rick Levine as saying “He was supposed to be cerebral, but I’m not so certain.” Pearlman's view of Abdul-Jabbar is not unreasonably scattered. At times he's sympathetic, at others he's blunt with lines like "His track record for mistreating people is epic." At one point he speculates that the source of Abdul-Jabbar's "socially retarded" qualities is that he's on the Asperger's spectrum. Very interesting. Whatever the truth, Pearlman can't bring himself to always write kindly. With good reason, it seems. Imagine covering such an angry person. Pearlman adds Abdul-Jabbar has “the emotional IQ of a toddler.”

Interesting about the quote is that Showtime was published in 2014. Would Pearlman have pulled some of those punches in 2024, or would players, PR reps, or higher-ups of some kind have demanded anecdotes be pulled? To offer but one of many anecdotes, on p. 268 Pearlman writes about parties that Magic threw at his house. They were sex parties. Pearlman quotes a teammate (Frank Brickowski) as saying, “He’d order people to start doing things. All you had to be was near a chick. There were guys who would yell, ‘Magic, she’s not getting busy! She’s not!’ He’d run over and she’d get busy.”

Perhaps along similar lines, Pearlman wasn’t hagiographic about Riley by any stretch, but his reporting was sometimes interesting in light of how things can be changed as ideological extremes on both sides have become so touchy about everything. To see where this is going, on p. 256 Pearlman observed that “Riley’s greatest gift was as a communicator.” And at the start of each season he would explain to wives and girlfriends that “for the next eight months, they would be required to handle all off-the-court issues. ‘Your men need to be focused only on basketball. That’s how we become champions.’” Pearlman went on to report “The apparent meaning behind the words: Let your husbands sleep as long as possible. Don’t expect them to change a diaper, mow a lawn, cook a meal, take you out to dinner. Don’t follow us on the road, because they’ll probably have sex with a groupie or two. Don’t ask too many questions. Actually, don’t ask any questions.” Readers see where this is going. People can debate what’s right, but commentary like this is no longer allowed. It would be interesting to ask Pearlman about the book in light of the present. Paraphrasing George Will, 2014 is another century relative to 2024.

On a happier note, it’s fun to read about the evolution of Magic’s relationship with Bird. Never great friends, they clearly thought highly of one another. Michael Cooper is one of Pearlman’s most interesting subjects, and he too thought a lot of Bird. This rates mention given the view-that-won’t-die that Bird’s achievements were seemingly elevated more because he was white. In Cooper’s words, “If anything, he was underrated.” To which some will say Cooper saying just that was him being self-serving since he was so often assigned Bird. The bet here is that those who truly know basketball don’t think Bird was overrated. To see why, consider more of what Cooper had to say: “What made him so good was you didn’t just to have to worry about his scoring. You had to worry about this guy’s defense, his passing, his ability to save balls from going out of bounds, his ability to set picks and get people open. Larry could beat you in many ways.” Pearlman’s own quip was that Bird had a 450 basketball IQ. There you go.

One quibble with Pearlman’s Celtics reporting. At some point (foolishly I didn’t write down the page in my notes) he paid real lip service to the popular view that Boston was a racist city, and that black athletes felt uncomfortable there, etc. No doubt Bill Russell felt that way, but by the Showtime era Boston had a black coach, and all manner of black players from Robert Parish, to Cedric Maxwell, to Dennis Johnson, to M.L. Carr, and surely more. It seems Pearlman could have corrected this narrative, or at least revealed skepticism?

Describing the ride a newly drafted Johnson took with Buss from Buss's house in Beverly Hills to the Forum, Pearlman suggests Johnson "couldn't believe what he was seeing. Were they in California or in heaven?" Oh come on. Pearlman knows that Los Angeles gets pretty ugly and industrial not far from Beverly Hills, and certainly on the way to the Forum. As even Pearlman alludes toward book's end, the crowd inside the Forum was quite a bit different than the crowd outside it.

In a similar vein, on p. 4 of Showtime Pearlman referred to Fidel Castro as “the embattled Cuban president.” Oh dear…!

Still, minor quibbles. And that don’t detract from a very interesting, very entertaining book. Pearlman once again always keeps it interesting, and in Showtime the wildly intriguing anecdotes are endless. Not just about Johnson, Nixon, Jamaal Wilkes and Cooper, but about Earl Jones, Billy Thompson, Wes Matthews, and Quintin Dailey. Pearlman is so good at this. Here’s hoping he’ll do Pete Carroll and the USC Trojans’ dynasty next.