February Jobs Report: Beneath the Headlines, a Strong Labor Market

The February jobs report will inevitably produce a round of cautionary headlines. The topline figure—nonfarm payrolls declining by 92,000—will be cited as evidence that the Trump economy is weakening.

That interpretation misses the larger story.

To understand what is really happening, let’s dig beneath the surface of the report and place the data in context.

First, the February payroll number was distorted by several temporary factors. Unseasonably cold weather disrupted construction, transportation, and other outdoor employment during the survey period. Meanwhile, a large healthcare strike in California and Hawaii temporarily removed tens of thousands of workers from payrolls.

Events like these can swing a single monthly report but say little about the underlying strength of the labor market.

When those temporary factors are taken into account, the broader employment picture remains fundamentally solid.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.4 percent in February—still historically low. Labor force participation dipped during the month, reflecting both normal household-survey volatility and the ongoing slowdown in labor-force growth as immigration inflows have fallen sharply.

In other words, Americans who want to work are working.

Equally important is the concept economists call the “breakeven” job creation rate—the number of jobs that must be created each month simply to keep the unemployment rate from rising. Because the labor force is now growing much more slowly than in previous years, that breakeven level is relatively modest, roughly 16,000 jobs per month.

So far in 2026, the economy has added a net 34,000 jobs across the first two months of the year. That works out to roughly 17,000 jobs per month—just above the estimated 16,000 breakeven pace required to keep the unemployment rate from rising. In other words, the labor market is not deteriorating. It is stabilizing at a sustainable level.

But the most important story in the report is not the monthly job count. It is wages and productivity.

Average hourly earnings rose 3.8 percent over the past year, slightly stronger than expected. Workers are also taking home larger paychecks as they log more hours on the job.

Manufacturing workers, in particular, are seeing meaningful gains. Weekly earnings for factory workers are rising at more than five percent annually, reflecting the ongoing recovery in industrial wages. This is the sweet spot of Trumpnomics.

At the same time, productivity growth is strengthening—especially in manufacturing. Over the past year, factory productivity has grown at its fastest pace in nearly two decades.

This combination of rising productivity and rising wages is exactly what policymakers want to see. When workers produce more output per hour, businesses can raise pay without pushing prices higher. That dynamic allows living standards to improve without reigniting inflation.

There is also a profound structural shift underway in the composition of employment that augurs well for productivity, growth, and rising real wages.

Over the past year, private-sector employment has expanded even as federal employment has declined. In raw headcount, the federal workforce is now smaller than at any point since 1966—and as a share of the total workforce, federal employment is at its lowest level on record.

As government payrolls shrink, more workers are moving into private-sector jobs where productivity and wages tend to grow faster. That shift strengthens both the economy and the federal balance sheet.

Put simply, the American labor market is becoming leaner, more productive, and more wage-driven.

Some TV pundits are already jumping on today’s smaller job growth and comparing it with the rapid monthly gains seen during the Biden wave of illegal immigration—as many as 20 million new illegals may have entered the country, many into the American labor market.

During that period, economists estimated the economy needed as many as 150,000 new jobs each month simply to keep the unemployment rate from rising.

Today’s labor market operates under a different—and healthier—dynamic.

Thanks in part to President Trump’s rapid success in sealing the southern border and restoring immigration enforcement—including large-scale deportations that have dramatically slowed the pace of new labor-force entrants—labor-force growth has cooled sharply. Yet unemployment remains low, wages are rising, productivity is improving, and the private sector continues to expand.

Those are the Trumpnomics fundamentals that matter.

Taken together, the February jobs report does not signal weakness. Instead, it reflects a labor market settling into a more sustainable pattern—one characterized by rising wages, stronger productivity, and steady employment.

That is the foundation of durable economic growth.